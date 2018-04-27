Share:

Rawalpindi - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja has placed a police officer under suspension and closed him to police line for conducting faulty investigation in a case, informed police spokesman on Thursday.

The police officer, who was awarded departmental punishment, was identified as Sub Inspector Nasir Khan, he added.

According to him, the complainant appeared before RPO and lodged complaints stating he had registered a case number 139 registered under sections 109/506 (ii) with Police Station Saddar Wah. He added that SI Nasir Khan was appointed as Investigation Officer of the case who launched wrong investigation in the case and prepared ejection report by ignoring the substantial evidences provided to him during interrogation.

On this, RPO ordered SSP Investigation Branch Rawalpindi to hold inquiry into allegations. The SSP found the IO guilty during investigation and recommended departmental action against him, the spokesman said. He said RPO had suspended the IO in light of inquiry report and closed him to police line. He said the police officer was also issued the show cause notice by the RPO.