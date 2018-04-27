Share:

IMC receives 8th PAS Award

KARACHI (PR): Indus Motor Company has grabbed the 8th PAS Award for its Toyota Fortuner in the automotive and transportation category. This is the 2nd time IMC has received this award.

IMC spokesman said, “Customers are the heart of all our efforts including our campaigns. Indus Motor Company is genuinely delighted with this achievement and overwhelming response, he added. He added that the insight portrayed for the Fortuner campaign was to present it as a reward for hardwork and a symbol of success. The campaign was recognised for its efforts by the PAS jury and appreciated at the event.

Grow Online partners with Riwayat London

KARACHI (PR):Grow Online Pakistan, the pioneers in mobile & e-commerce technology for retail industry, has partnered with Riwayat London, promoting Pakistan’s fashion through ‘Pakistan Fashion Week - London’ for the past seven years, and announced Pret á Pak, a unique mobile and online shopping platform in UK and Pakistan. This partnership aims to provide both buyers and sellers a luxurious shopping experience. Pret á Pak will be launched on PFW13 in London on 30th June - 1st July ’18.

Unlike general marketplaces, Pret-a-Pak is a content style mobile and online platform for lifestyle & fashion businesses for a premium shopping experience comprising of the latest trends, variety of designer labels, fashion brands, textile gamers, and all sorts of amazing content. This is a fashion podium to shop while reading an article, browsing a catalogue or even a watching fashion show. The biggest advantage of its uniquely designed fashion podium is to facilitate every single merchant of Pret a Pak with native iOS and android mobile apps with their own brand name to deliver individual brand feel to mobile shoppers.

Country’s logistics sector fully prepared for CPEC, says TCS chairman

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan’s logistics sector is fully prepared and enthused by the opportunities presented by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

This was stated by Khalid Awan, chairman TCS Holdings (Pvt) Ltd, at the two-day CPEC 2018 Summit and Exhibition held in Karachi recently. Speaking in the session on logistics, he assured the Chinese participants that the country’s logistics industry was fully capable of meeting the challenging opportunities offered by CPEC projects. He reiterated that TCS is Pakistan’s largest courier and logistics company that offers a large infrastructure of its own comprising sorting facilities, warehouse and an air hub at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport. The hub is served by TCS’ own fleet of vehicles, trucks and aircraft and is integrated with state-of-the-art information and control system serving over 120 million customers a year.

It reaches out to the grassroots of the economy through its existing and newly developing E-commerce services which touch the lives of ordinary people and contributes to their productivity. Khalid Awan said that TCS systems are also integrated not only with the national customs but soon will be connected with global customs authorities through the newly introduced TIR system to which Pakistan has recently been admitted by the World Road Transport Organisation (IRU). He announced that as a TIR licensee, TCS would be utilising the TIR procedures for connecting international trucking from Pakistan to Iran and Turkey.

Italian national day celebrated

ISLAMABAD (PR): Italian national day is celebrated on June 2 each year. It marks the day when Italians voted to end the monarchy in 1946 and chose to transform their country into a republic.

To mark the Italian Republic national day, ambassador of Italy Stefano Pontecorvo and his wife hosted a function at a local hotel in Islamabad. Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman was the chief guest while Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz Choudhry, Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan and Federal Minister for Postal Services Maulana Ameer Zaman also graced the occasion as prominent guests. Some of the other guests who attend the event included ambassadors, politicians, government officials and business community representatives.

KASBIT, NAB, HEC hold peace walk

KARACHI (PR): KASBIT University, NAB and HEC recently joined hands and held Peace Walk as part of KASBIT University’s week-long Student Week. The peace walk was a collaborative initiative to show solidarity with the true vision of Quai-e-Azam for Corruption Free Pakistan. The walk started from the Islamia College Roundabout and finished at Bagh-Iman (VIP) Gate of Mazar-e- Quaid.

Tariq Khan, Additional Director (Awareness and Prevention) of NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwan, was also present on the occasion.

Khuwaja Razi Haider, Director - Quaid-e-Azam Academy, praised the heroic gestures of KASBIT youth and praised the enthusiasm of students. Student held play cards in their hands which had remarks against corruption and its dangers to the society.

GE to provide grid station to Power Cement

LAHORE (PR): GE Power’s Grid Solutions business (NYSE: GE) was recently awarded a contract by Power Cement Limited (PCL), a company of Arif Habib Group, to design, manufacture and deliver a 132/6.3 kilovolt (kV) air-insulated switchgear (AIS) grid station that will support the organisation in its efforts to operate a new manufacturing line. The new grid station will be delivered on a turnkey basis at the existing PCL production facility in Nooriabad Industrial Area, district Jamshoro, Sindh, which currently has an annual production capacity of 0.9 million tons of cement.

Tahir Iqbal, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, Power Cement, said, “As one of Pakistan’s leading cement producers, we are keen to ensure continuous growth that supports the needs of our customers and exceeds the expectations of our shareholders. GE Power’s Grid Solutions business is a global industry leader in the design, development and servicing of grid stations, with experience spanning across a wide range of industries and applications and we are pleased to work with them on this critical project.”

Under the agreement, GE will undertake the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of a 132/6.3 kilovolt (kV) grid station, which is expected to be complete in early 2019. The station is designed to provide efficient, reliable power to PCL from Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), enabling them to increase annual production capacity after the above-referred expansion to 3.5 million tons of cement.

“GE Power is committed to helping our customers protect and utilize critical assets through the safe and effective supply and management of electricity,” said Mohammed Mohaisen, President & CEO of GE Power’s Grid Solutions business in the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan & Turkey. “Reliable power underpins modern society and industrial systems and we are delighted to be a part of Power Cement’s growth story by setting up a new grid station for them.”