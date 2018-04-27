Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan suffered a loss of $126.79 billion during the last 17 years as a consequence of Afghan war and its ensuing impact on the country’s economy.

“The country has incurred $2.07 billion economic loss during first eight months (July-February) of the outgoing financial year (2017-18) as against $ 5.5billion losses of the corresponding period last year,” according to ‘Pakistan Economic Survey-2017-18’.

The cash-starved country had to bear comparatively less economic losses due to terrorist attacks in these eight months, as both operation ‘Zarb-e-Azab’, ‘Khyber-I-IV operations’ and counter-terrorism measures.

The break-up of the losses in different organizations revealed that the country had faced losses of $2.07b in different sectors including foreign investment, industrial output, privatization etc.

According to details, $39.29 million in compensation to the affectees, $111.61 million in physical infrastructure, $129 million in foreign investment, $449.6 million in industrial output, $976.3 million in tax collection, $14.18 million in cost of uncertainty, $345.6 million in expenditure overrun and $8million in other organizations had to be borne out.

The report further claimed that the ‘privatization’ sector suffered no loss.

The direct and indirect cost incurred by Pakistan due to terrorism amounted to $ 126.79 billion from 2001-18, says the economic survey.

The loss in the year 2001-02 was $2.67 billion, $2.75 billion in 2002-03, $2.93 billion in 2003-04, $3.41 billion in 2004-05, $3.99 billion in 2005-06, $4.67 billion in 2006-07, $6.94 billion in 2007-08, $9.18 billion in 2008-09, $13.56 billion in 2009-10, $23.77 billion in 2010-11, $11.98 billion in 2011-12, $9.97 billion in 2012-13, $7.70 billion in 2013-14, $9.24 billion in 2014-15, $6.49 billion 2015-16, $5.47billion in 2016-17, $2.07 in 2017-18.

The breakup of losses revealed comparatively a lesser amount of loss of $2.07 billion in the nine-month of 2017-18

The figures of the losses indicated that 2010-11 proved the highest in terms of the loss as the country suffered $23.77 billion. Likewise, $13.56 billion in 2009-10 and $11.98billion losses were incurred respectively by the country.

After facing protracted violence for more than a decade, according to the report, Pakistan has achieved progressive and significant improvement in the country’s overall security landscape in recent years.

This has been achieved primarily due to comprehensive counter-terrorism operation culminating with Zarb-e-Azb and Khyber-I-IV operations and counter-terrorism measures taken by the government under the framework of the National Action Plan (NAP) and the sacrifices of the security forces, the report said.

It was claimed in the report that these measures resulted in a major decline in the number of terrorist attacks as well as the causalities.

Pakistan’s success in countering-terrorism has been acknowledged in the recent Global Terrorism Index Report 2017 published by the Sydney-based Institute for Economics and Peace. According to this report, Pakistan ranked at 5th out of 163 countries, a marked improvement as it ranked 4th in 2007, the report said.

The country has shown an improvement in its global terrorism index ranking with a decline in the terrorism incidences. This is the third consecutive year that Pakistan has witnessed fewer terrorist attacks and deaths.

Likewise, India ranked at 8th; Turkey ranked at 9th, Bangladesh at 21, Saudi Arabia 26, China 31, the United States 32, Russia 33 and the United Kingdom 35.

Along with Pakistan, the report says, a positive trend was also noted in Afghanistan, Nigeria, and Syria.

Although Pakistan is successfully fighting the terrorists on its soil, it also continues to be a target of terrorism, including state-sponsored terrorism from its immediate neighbours.

The conflict and instability in Afghanistan remained an impediment to regional peace, security, and development.

The report says hosting of millions of Afghan refugees not only burdened Pakistan’s economy but also put additional stress on its internal security situation as it has to face terrorist attacks from terrorist hide-outs in Afghanistan.