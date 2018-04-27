Share:

KANDHKOT - Kashmore police Thursday claimed to have held a dacoit in injured condition from katcha area of Ghouspur.

According to press released issued by SSP Kashmore office, on tip off a heavy contingent of police cordoned off the katcha area of Ghouspur and attacked a hideout, resultantly a notorious dacoit Bagan alias Bagoo was apprehended in injured condition.

SSP Bashir Ahmed Brohi said that Bagan was wanted to police in several crime including robbery, dacoity and others.

Replying to a question, the SSP said that his other accomplices were managed to flee from the scene, weapons and one theft bike were also recovered from his possession.