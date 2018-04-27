Share:

LAHORE - Riot police on Thursday used force to quell the protest by anti-dengue workers on Cooper Road near Punjab Assembly. The protesters are demanding job regularisation and service structure.

Dozens of anti-dengue workers gathered outside the offices of DG Health Punjab and staged a demonstration.

As the protesters tried to march towards the Punjab Assembly building, the police used teargas and water cannon to break up the demonstration. The protesters also pelted the police with stones and tried to set a police vehicle on fire. At one stage, more police reinforcements were sent to the site to control the situation.

The violent clashes caused lawlessness like situation in the locality declared as red zone by the provincial government. Authorities banned all type of protests in the red zone early this month. The police are ordered to immediately arrest the violators in the red zone.

On Thursday afternoon, the anti-riot police launched an operation and arrested dozens of protesters including female health workers. The protesters were bundled into police vans and sent to unknown facility, eyewitness said.

Muhammad Suleman Khan, a spokesman for the United Health Foundation, claimed at least 300 health workers were arrested by police during the crackdown. He said the workers were staging a peaceful protest but the police break up the demonstration. According to him, a number of protesters were also wounded during the clash.

A police officer, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and said that the protesters defied the ban by staging the demonstration in the high security zone. He further claimed that most of the female workers were later released from different police stations. The officer who requested his name not be mentioned further said that the policewomen also took part in the operation to disperse the female protesters.