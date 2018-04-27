Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistani currency on Thursday was traded at Rs118.70 against one dollar, showing the strength by almost 50 paisas from previous closing of Rs 119.20 on Wednesday.

In a survey conducted by this scribe, it was found that dollar was very short in all major currency markets of the provincial capital, as most of the dealers were refusing the greenback in exchange of rupees. Money market experts said that dealers are holding the US dollar in the hope that it would jump further to Rs125 in the tenure of interim government. However, the rupee was almost unchanged against the dollar for buying and selling at Rs 115.62 and Rs 115.63 respectively, they said.

Business community, expressing its grave concern over the rising value of dollar, urged the government to take immediate steps for bringing down this rate in line with the official rates.

FPCCI Standing Committee on Tax Reforms chairman and former LCCI vice president Kashif Anwar urged the government to take immediate steps to control the situation as reduced industrial activity as a result of this weakening of rupee would deprive the national exchequer from precious revenue. Kashif Anwar said that all major financial institutions had declared the Pakistani rupee as Asia’s most favourite currency. He lamented that there was no real need to depreciate the currency. He said that the decision to devalue the rupee was taken to deliberately trouble the government. He suggested that all parliamentary parties should have been taken into confidence before the decision to devalue the rupee. Lahore Businessmen Front senior leader and noted importer Sardar Usman Ghani said that rates of dollar and other different foreign currencies were artificially higher and it will result in higher input cost for the importers and different industries importing raw material for their products.

He claimed that recent hike in foreign currencies rates was not realistic and it may hurt industrial and economic activities in the country. The Director of International Federation of Hardware and Houseware Association said that it would also bring a new wave of inflation and prices of different imported goods would go up.

He appreciated former finance minister Ishaq Dar for terming the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee a cruel and unnecessary decision that was deliberately taken to adversely impact the government’s progress.

He said the government is presenting its last budget today which is an opportunity to take steps for the promotion of trade and industry. He demanded to withdraw WHT on banking transactions and take measures to strengthen the rupee.

UBG Chairman Iftikhar Malik said that the central bank had warned dealers against betting on depreciation of rupee, asking them to strengthen the embattled local currency as ample liquidity is available in the open market to meet foreign exchange demand.

He advised the dealers to refrain from the speculations and to avoid the unnecessary purchasing of US dollar otherwise they will bear loss.

The SBP officials said that there is no justification for such an increase as there was no shortage of USD and the supplies of cash USD are available in any quantity with SBP and exchange companies.