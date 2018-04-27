Share:

KASUR - An 11-year-old boy was axed to death while his parents were injured after being beaten by rivals over an old enmity at Fateh Kalan here the other day.

According to Kanganpur police, Ghappu was at his house along with wife Taju and 11-year-old son Iqbal. Five suspects including Maula Dad, Jafar and Yasin barged into the house and attacked the family with axes and wooden sticks. The boy was killed in the attack while his parents were injuries. The police registered a case against the accused.