KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Thursday directed to convene the meeting of Departmental Promotion Committee to accelerate due promotions of those officers and officials who have been waiting their promotion. He was presiding over a meeting at his office. Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Director General ET&NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other directors also attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that working papers for the promotion of the officers and officials were ready and in couple of weeks the meeting of DPC would be held to ensure the promotion of the officers and officials into next grade.

On this occasion, the provincial minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that it was necessary to give timely promotion so that they might work more efficiently and would feel encouragement.

The meeting was also informed regarding collection of the taxes and it was being ensured that the taxes must be collected timely and 100 percent as well. The minister for ET&NC Mukesh Kumar Chawl asked the officers concerned to get the tax targets before the end of the current fiscal year and he would not tolerate any negligence in this regard.