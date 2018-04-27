Share:

FAISALABAD - A three-member Chinese delegation visited the University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Tuesday.

The team from Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) held a meeting with Vice Chancellor Dr Iqbal Zafar. The CAS delegation was comprised of Prof Dr Yanjun Shen, Prof Dr Jiansheng Cao, Dr Leilei Min, and Dr Umair. It was flanked by UAF Dr Manzoor Ahmad, Dr Irshad and Bilal Arshad Director Bilal Farms.

The Chinese delegation which is associated with Key Laboratory of Agricultural Water Resources, Center for Agricultural Resources Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) is partnering with UAF experts in One Belt and One Road Special Project on Agriculture water saving and water resources in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Talking to the visiting delegation, UAF Vice Chancellor said that out of total available water on earth 97.2 percent is of ocean followed by 2.15 and 0.61 percent of Glaciers and ground water respectively. We need to conserve the precious water resources by adopting water saving and high efficiency irrigation techniques, he said.

He said that University experts are putting their efforts to bring about tangible changes in the irrigation system of the country making it more efficient and introducing new techniques of on-farm water saving. He said that the country is in a dire need of national water use policy to regulate the water use in agriculture, industry and at domestic level that would, he claimed would pave the way for water saving at every possible level.

He underscored the need to arrest the growing number of tube wells pumping a huge amount of water for irrigation purposes. He said that the trend poses new challenges to underground water quality and its sustainable availability. He urged the government to construct new water reservoirs to meet the growing energy and irrigation demand.

Later, the Chinese delegation along with Prof Dr Manzoor Ahmad and Dr Muhammad Irshad paid visit to Water Management Research Centre at PARS to witness the Hydroponic System and other techniques of water saving.