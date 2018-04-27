Share:

LAHORE - A 13-member delegation of senior federal officers visited the headquarters of Punjab Safe City Authority on Thursday.

Chief Administrative Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan briefed the delegation about various arms and functions of the project. The delegation was comprehensively briefed about PSCA’s premier project PPIC3, which is a consolidated hub of integrated policing regulating swift Emergency and Police responses including intelligent traffic management, dispatch of Punjab Police, PRU and Dolphin Force, 1122 Emergency response, Criminal Identification/ Investigations, virtual surveillance and Media Monitoring.