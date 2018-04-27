Share:

Rawalpindi - The 29th convocation of Federal Government (FG) Postgraduate College for Women, Kashmir Road was held on Thursday at Salma Masud Auditorium.

As many as 423 graduates were awarded degrees for the session 2014-16, including 202 degrees to the students of B.A., 201 to B.Sc., 03 to M.A. English and 17 to M.A. Urdu. Rolls of honour, merit certificates and medals were also awarded to the students who excelled in the university examinations.

Dr Muhammad Ayub Alvi, Rector National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences Islamabad was the chief guest on the occasion while school principal Prof Rana Arshad Qazi, faculty members and a number of principals from different colleges of the twin cities, Col Iqbal Bajwa, Deputy Director 10 corps, and Major Yousaf, GSO-II, FGEI Directorate attended the convocation.

In her welcome address, Principal Prof Rana Arshad Qazi paid a rich tribute to the chief guest Dr Muhammad Ayub Alvi. She said her college enjoyed a prestigious status, among eminent institutions due to its excellence in academics and co-curricular activities.

The college has been declared as the Best institution in All Pakistan Academic Excellence Ceremony (2018) under the auspices of FGEI (C/G) Directorate.”

In extracurricular activities our students won laurels by winning one hundred individual prizes, 3 cash awards and 8 trophies, including Best in region Trophy”. She congratulated the degree holders and medal winners and advised them to be guided by the principles of discipline, devotion, hard work and commitment in the coming years of their life, fulfilling the college motto “Aiming to Excel”.

The chief guest in his address congratulated the graduates on the successful completion of a very important stage of their lives “Education is not just the acquisition of a degree, nor is it mere memorization of facts and formulas; it is the enlightenment of mind, development of the intellect, grooming of the personality, and strengthening of the character.” Today’s world of Information Technology has given rise to “Conflicting Values”. However, the right sort of education enables us to distinguish between right and wrong and helps us in taking “the right decisions in the light of Islam”. He stressed upon the need to adopt Urdu, our national language as a medium of correspondence and communication at a higher level. He also called upon the graduates to make their lives more fruitful and meaningful by helping others and by spreading little deeds of kindness around them.

“The hidden treasures of the land can only be explored by the implementation of knowledge in real life. Education is a continuous process which must be continued from birth to the last moment of life”, he further added.

He called the graduates “the privileged carriers of the light of knowledge” and said that their degree rolls symbolizes their strength and identity as educated women of Pakistan.

The chief guest was later presented with the College Insignia by the Principal, Prof Rana Arshad Qazi. This solemn ceremony concluded with the recitation of the National Anthem.