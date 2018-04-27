Share:

GUJRANWALA - The teams of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested four persons for allegedly running illegal currency exchanges during raids in different districts of Gujranwala division the other day.

FIA Deputy Director Mufakhir Adeel told the media that the FIA teams conducted raids at illegal currency exchanges in Sialkot, Gujrat and Narowal districts and arrested four suspects including Abbas Ali, Abdul Ghafoor, Umair Nisar and Javed Ilyas. The raiding parties had also recovered twenty thousands euros and seventy five million rupees from them. Cases were registered against them. Further investigation was underway.

MURDER: A youth was gunned down at his house by an unidentified suspect in Peoples Colony police precincts here the other day.

According to police, Bilal, 25, resident of Z block, Peoples Colony was at his house when an unidentified accused entered the house and opened fire on him. Resultantly, Bilal died on the spot. The police registered a case and started investigation.

FIRE: Two workers sustained critical burns in a fire incident at a factory on Hafizabad Road, Gujranwala. According to rescue sources, workers were busy working at a wiper manufacturing factory when a fire broke out in a room, engulfing two labourers including Abdullah and Jawad. As a result, they sustained critical burns and were shifted to Gujranwala District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.