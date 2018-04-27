Share:

Recently, South Korea has announced its support for UNESCO’s Girls’ Right to Education Programme in Pakistan with the signing of an agreement between UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay and South Korean Ambassador to UNESCO Lee Byong-hyun in Paris.

The project worth $3.4 million, with the cooperation and support of the Korea International Cooperation Agency has the capacity to realize girls’ education in Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan through interventions targeting officials, community leaders, teachers and parents.

The government contributed $10 million to the Malala Fund for the girls’ Right to Education established in 2012 of which $7m was earmarked for the programme in Pakistan in 2015.

This steps needs appreciation since Pakistan remains a grave for the girls’ education and many people don’t let