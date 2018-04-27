Share:

Islamabad - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Thursday announced 5000 indigenous scholarships for PhD fellows to complete the doctoral studies from the commission’s recognized universities.

The statement issued said that the deadline for applying for the scholarships is May 07.

HEC announced scholarships under its Indigenous PhD Fellowship for 5000 Scholars-Phase-II for outstanding Pakistani/AJK nationals intending to complete PhD from HEC-recognised universities.

The scholarships are being offered for the academic year 2018-19 in all areas of studies/disciplines under four main categories including Bachelors/Masters; Masters/MPhil (18 Years, Enrolled); Masters/MPhil (18 Years, Completed); and, Enrolled in PhD.

The aim of awarding the scholarships is to produce a mass of qualified academics and researchers who can improve the research and development potential of public and private universities.

Their research will strengthen the local industrial sector and build up the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

These scholarships range across a diverse range of disciplines including applied sciences, social sciences, Humanities and Life Sciences.

To ensure merit-based selection, an aptitude test will be conducted within one month of the closing date.

The test categories include HAT-I for Engineering and IT, Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, and Physics, HAT-II for Management Science, and Business Education, HAT-III for Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities, Clinical and Applied Psychology, and HAT-IV for Agriculture and Veterinary Sciences, Biological Sciences, and Physical Sciences. To avail this opportunity, applicants are required to submit online applications througheportal.hec.gov.pk.

Candidates applying through online process will be sent roll number slips at their provided mailing addresses and via SMS on the given mobile numbers. The roll number slips can also be downloaded from HEC website.