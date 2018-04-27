Share:

LAHORE - Vlogging (video blogging) has been trending in Pakistan for a while. By sharing personal experiences, giving online tutorials for music, fashion, food, dancing, tech info, vlogs help people to connect with others easily. It can, moreover, help you to earn as well.

There has been an apparent increase in Pakistani vloggers doing successfully well with a large number of followers from across the globe. However, there have been numerous cases which consisted of hate speech and weird personal comments. Making one uncomfortable with one’s personality and violating their personal space, these bullies are not only confined to an individual only, they target their families as well.

I don’t intend to scare you all into giving up on your plans for vlogging. I am writing this article in order to warn you against these culprits waiting to storm at you just when you are at the peak of your vlogging career.

Giving up on something just because you face hurdles in your way to success has never been a solution, nor will be.

A large amount of people go through online harassment and bullying for the shared information and content regarding the personal lives. Being vocal and popular on the internet can cost you a lot more than you think.

“I can handle a lot,” says Anna Saccone, the Vlogger victimized by cyber-bullying “I choose to put my life out there … and I know that not everyone is going to like me. But when things aren’t going well in your life, when something big and dramatic happens, [the criticisms and negativity] are just a hundred times worse.”

These blackmailers specially target women for they find them an easy target and as if they aren’t enough, they go after their family. They basically do anything and everything they can to have a go at you. However, Vlogging can be made a safer platform for people who wish to voice out their ideas and feelings by following the necessary steps and instructions.

The very first thing you need to know is that it is not your fault that you have been subjected to cyber-bullying and that it can happen to anyone. What you must do is avoiding retorting back and giving them an excuse to strike again. Getting rid of the situation by telling them to stop in case you are not replying them and that still did not stop them from bullying, and reaching out for help meanwhile should be your next immediate actions.

A backup and support from family and friends is all that you look for in situations like these. Let your loved ones know what are you going through before it’s too late.

The next important thing is to keep a record of the bully –keeping all the proofs you have against the bully safe and reporting them to police. Bullying is a repeated act and can mentally disrupt an individual.

This is why it is very important to speak up against all kinds of bullying. Different cases of cyber-bulling have been reported in the country so far and there is a dire need to take strict actions against the bullies who harass and torture one, eventually claiming their peace of mind and even their lives.

Marryam Suleman