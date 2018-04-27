Share:

Three-day ‘Youth Cultural Mela’ to start today

ISLAMABAD: A three-day “Youth Cultural Mela” will start here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), Garden Avenue, Shakarparian today.

Executive Director Lok Virsa, Shahera Shahid informed that the Cultural Mela aims to promote traditional skills, inculcate awareness among younger generation about the indigenous folk heritage of Pakistan and above all, to create a spirit of peace and unity, strengthen and re-enforce national harmony and integration through a cultural perspective.

The main features of the Mela include a congregation of youth, youth artisans-at-work, live folk musical and dance performances by young folk artists, craft bazaar and traditional cuisine stalls of all provinces.

The opening ceremony will be held at Lok Virsa Heritage Museum. Popular national songs, Kalam-e-Iqbal, mystic songs, live folk songs and dances will be presented in the ceremony by young artists and folk musicians attired in colourful traditional costumes. Sindh Cultural Department will host a “Sindh cultural night” on April 28. The Mela will conclude with a colourful “Youth Cultural Show “on April 29 wherein young folk artists, musicians and folk dancers will perform live in a concert and gain recognition of their talent at a national level.

Lok Virsa is in contact with local colleges and universities to ensure maximum participation of their students in the Mela. It has also invited the youth community from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to join and express a message of peace, unity and harmony to the entire nation through a cultural perspective. There will be no entry fee for public and its timings will be from 10 am to 8 pm daily.–APP

Life, teachings of Baba Farid highlighted at literary session

ISLAMABAD: National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage of Lok Virsa Thursday organized the 4th session of the series ‘Muzakra’ (Literary Session) on “Life and Teaching of Baba Farid” at Faiz Heritage Library.

Professor of History at Quaid-e-Azam University Dr Tanvir Anjum and Professor Saeed Farani, a teacher of Sufism, were the keynote speakers on the occasion. Both the speakers produced brilliant scholarly works on the subjects of Sufism and spirituality in South Asia. They discussed “Life and Teachings of Baba Farid” and highlighted their relevance in our lives today with a particular focus on their impact on the lives of today’s youth. The speakers also threw light on the saint’s life and described the importance of his teachings in view of today’s challenges. The ‘Muzakra’ was aimed to make the participants aware about the life, writings and teachings of Baba Sheikh Farid.

“Muzakra” is a bi-monthly programme in which guest speakers bring their literary, intellectual, cultural and social works to Faiz Heritage Library and engage with audience to explore, elaborate and also to critique.–APP

2-day int’l conference on Urdu starts at NUML

ISLAMABAD: A two-day international conference on “Trends in Urdu Research and Criticism: Contemporary and Global Perspective” jointly organized by Urdu department of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and Higher Education Commission (HEC) kicked off here on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University Dr Shahid Siddiqui was the chief guest on the occasion while it was also attended by the director general National Language Promotion Department and renowned poet Prof Iftikhar Arif, Rector NUML Major General (retd) Zia Uddin Najam, Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, Dean languages Dr Safeer Awan, HoD Urdu Dr Robina Shahnaz, researchers, scholars from India, Turkey, Kashmir (IoK), Iran and across the country.

Speaking on the inaugural session VC of AIOU Dr Shahid Siddiqui said literature in past were used by the rulers to influence the mind of the masses through discourse. Another form of literature was creative which were used during British era in subcontinent which helped people at large to resist against the rulers. He was of the view that language was not a mere tool of communication; language constructs the reality and helps in shifting the knowledge from one era to other.–APP

Prof Iftikhar Arif in his address said NUML was playing proactive role in promoting languages and research in the country and it was the only university of its kind.

He said as for as research in Urdu language and literature was concerned the ratio was very low. It was the duty of youth to strengthen the relation with Urdu language and play their key role for its promotion. Earlier, rector NUML and dean languages in their speeches welcomed the guests and highlighted the aims and objectives of the conference.