LAHORE (PR) - Federal and provincial governments should take emergent measures to check rising price hike of essential commodities of daily use due to devaluation of rupee and rising prices of petrol and other imported goods and freeze the prices of essential commodities. They should also check the hoarders and black marketers and raise the wages and salaries of the government and private sector employees by 50% and fix minimum wages at Rs30,000 per month and pensions should also be increased from Rs5250 to Rs15000, at least for the employees of the private sector. They should also restore their medical facilities after their superannuation under social security scheme ordinance.

These demands were raised by Khurshid Ahmed, general secretary of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) while addressing a large meeting of electricity/Wapda workers at Bakhtiar Labour Hall Lahore under the aegis of the union CBA. The meeting was also addressed by Haji Younas Kamboh, senior vice president, Rana Abdul Shakoor, regional chairman, Muzafar Mateen, regional secretary, Osama Tariq, Nosher Khan, Rana Akram, Zubair Malik, and other representatives.

By another resolution, the workers demanded to the government to allocate adequate resources for building new hydel power stations and dams. The government was also asked to impose restriction for closing the shopping centres after 7pm in order to conserve the energy. By another resolution, it was urged to the policy makers to introduce reforms in electricity distribution system placing its complete control either under PEPCO or WAPDA.