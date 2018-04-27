Share:

ISLAMABAD - The installed power generation capacity of the country has increased by 30 percent from 2013 up till February 2018, from 22812 MW to 29,573 MW, however consumption was static during 2017-18.

Although electricity generation varies due to availability of inputs and other constraints, the generation increased from 96,496 GW/h in 2012-13 to 117,326 GW/h in 2016-17, posting a growth of 22 percent, while, during July-Feb FY2017-18, electricity generation remained 69,956 GW/h compared to 68,592 GW/h last year, showing a growth of 2 percent, according to Pakistan Economic Survey 2017-18 released here.

However over the last one year, July 2017 to February 2018, there has been no significant change in the consumption pattern of electricity, although the share of households in electricity consumption has increased marginally to 51 percent. This has been offset by a one percent decline in share of industry in electricity consumption from 26 percent to 25 percent.

With regards to share of different sources of electricity generation, it can be observed that share of hydro in electricity generation has decreased over the last five years. Lower availability of water is the main reason for reduced generation from hydel. The indent as conveyed by Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to National Power Control Center (NPCC) varies from 10,000 to 200,000 CFS (cubic feet per second). This huge variation spans the entire year and correspondingly affects the hydel s national energy mix. Presently, renewables constitute only two percent in electricity generation, though it is expected that they will increase in coming years. During FY 2018, import of coal has substantially increased comparative to due to commissioning of new coal based power plants at Sahiwal and Port Qasim.

Over the last five years, eighteen wind power projects of 937.27 MW cumulative capacity have achieved commercial operation and are supplying electricity to the national grid, while six solar power projects of 418 MW capacity have been made operational. For power generation from bagasse cogeneration, six sugar mills having a cumulative capacity of 201.1 MW are operational are operational.

Due to lesser availability of gas to CNG stations and use of motor gasoline in generators, the demand of MS has increased up to 25 percent during last 5 years, necessitating the opening of abandoned oil depots to overcome the shortages. Accordingly, six abandoned depots have been opened included in the Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM) due to which the storage capacity of HSD, MS, SKO and LDO has been enhanced

All of the above mentioned measures have led to a small hike in local crude oil extraction.

Total oil consumption during July at 16.5 million tons was marginally lower than consumption recorded during last year (16.7 million tons). Since FY2014, there has been a considerable change in share of components in oil consumption.

The share of power in oil consumption has significantly declined while share of transport has increased. This is taking place as the newer installed power plants are moving toward cheaper fuels, whereas, increase share of transport is mainly due to decline in domestic prices of petrol and higher imports of used cars. During July-Feb FY 2017-18, share of transport in oil consumption increased further to 64.4 percent compared to 57.2 percent during the same period last year. However, share of power decreased to 26.4 percent from 33.2 percent during the period under discussion.

Gas indigenous supplies contribute about 38 percent in total primary energy supply mix of the country. During July 2017-18, average natural gas consumption was about 3,837 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) including 632 MMCFD volume RLNG, compared to 3,205 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) last year. The power sector continues to remain the largest consumer of gas, followed by the domestic sector.

Pakistan has fairly large indigenous coal resources (over 186 billion tons) which are sufficient to meet the energy requirements of the country on long-term sustainable basis. Presently, indigenous coal production is mostly consumed by brick kilns and a small quantity is utilised by Khanote Power Plant and cement factories. Imported coal is used by power plants, cement manufacturing units, Pakistan Steel and other industries etc. Import of coal has substantially increased comparative to preceding year (FY 2016-17) due to commissioning of new coal based power plants at Sahiwal & Port Qasim.

The government started import of LNG in first quarter of year 2015, and during July-Feb FY 2018, 63 percent of the RLNG (401 MMCFD) was supplied to various power plants (Bhikki, Haveli Bahadur Shah, Balloki, Halmore, Orient, Rousch, KAPCO, Saif and Sapphire) while, the remaining was supplied to fertilizer plants, industrial and transport sector.