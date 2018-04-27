Share:

Iran’s’ rejection of any expectations of revising a nuclear deal under duress by a fickle United States and a obsequious France is a creditable approach. While Trump continues to project the façade of the benevolent disciplinarian in the global arena, his role in this instance is further encouraged by Europe and the other signatories to the treaty.

Trumps hyperbolic rhetoric has justifiably drawn Iran’s ire and put Washington at odds with other signatories of the accord; Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China and the European Union, some of which have benefited economically on renewed trade with Iran, therefore it is high time that Trump and his administrations’ approach of hardliners, evasion and inconsistency is flagged as unacceptable.

Where the other parties to the accord admit that Tehran has stuck to its commitments under the treaty, they need to adopt a more robust position in communicating their opposition to the US’s dithering, instead of allowing it impose further stipulations. In this instance Europe should call Trump out on his threat of walking away from the existing deal, as it diminishes the progress that has been made in the region.

It seems that Trump’s entire strategy during his presidential reign is to present himself as the global despot that does not brook negotiations yet the politics that he is practicing to appease to his voter base and to pander to Israel are those of evasion and contradiction. In Irans’ case, Trumps approach only seeks to assert supremacy over the country and demand its full capitulation to its whims in an attempt to appease to right-wing conservatism at home.

Nothing short of allowing the US to walk out of the agreement and keeping the accord without its inclusion would send a clear message to the Trump administration that where the accord seeks to cap nuclear proliferation and ensure stability, the US cannot dictate Irans’ foreign policy by keeping peace and cooperation in the region hostage.