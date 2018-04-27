Share:

ISLAMABAD - The IRSA Thursday released 103,500 cusecs water from various rim

stations with inflow of 98,100 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1400.04 feet, which was 20.04 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded at 25,400 cusecs while

outflow at 40,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1100.95 feet, which was 60.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 37,200 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.