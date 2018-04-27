Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Kim Kardashian West looked to Kanye West and Kylie Jenner for inspiration before launching her successful cosmetics company. Kim Kardashian West’s contour kits were inspired by her sister Kylie Jenner. The 37-year-old beauty mogul launched KKW Beauty last year with a set of products for recreating her signature make-up look before branching out to other beauty items and the brunette beauty looked to younger sister Kylie, 20 -who had already established her globally successful brand Kylie Cosmetics with each liquid lipstick selling out within minutes of their release - to help her with her business model and ‘’learn’’ about how to channel her success.–CM