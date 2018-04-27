Share:

LAHORE - Medical stores observed shutter-down strike on Thursday to protest against amendments to Drug Act, causing huge inconvenience to patients across the province including Lahore.

Joint Action Committee of All Pakistan Chemist Retailers Association, Wholesale Chemists Council and Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association announced continuing strike till withdrawal of controversial amendments in the drug laws. Patients were the ultimate sufferer of closure of more than 90 per cent of the medical stores in the province. Model pharmacies inside tertiary care hospitals, chains of pharmacies and medical stores in some housing societies were the only option for patients in big cities including Lahore.

Huge rush of patients caused severe shortage of many lifesaving drugs at model pharmacies inside the hospitals.

The medical stores continuing business also faced shortage of many essential drugs due to closure of wholesale medicines market at Lohari Gate.

Addressing a Press conference at Lahore Press Club, Chairman Retailers Association Ishaq Meo demanded suspension of drug act through an ordinance. He said that fresh amendments should be introduced after due consultation with all stakeholders. He said that all stakeholders were united on one point agenda of removing controversial amendments. He said that chemists from other cities would soon start long march towards Lahore.

Chemists also staged a protest outside LPC that caused massive traffic jam for hours in the heart of the city.

PHC closes down another130 quacks’ businesses

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has closed down another 130 fake treatment centres of quacks on Thursday. According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the first information reports (FIRs) were also registered against quacks. The PHC teams had visited 321 treatment centres, and closed down 130 businesses being run by quacks. Out of the total centres visited in accordance with the data collected through the census, 101 were found to be doing other businesses now.

Thursday’s action was taken in different areas of 13 districts which included, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Nankana Sahab, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Mandi Bahauddin, Bhakkar, Rawalpindi and Lahore. The PHC teams are being accompanied by officials of the district administration and police.

Since orders of the Supreme Court, the PHC teams had sealed 799 businesses of quacks, and visited 2,014 centres in its crackdown carried out in different districts of the province. Out of the total centres visited, 322 quacks had started other businesses after quitting quackery.

DTP booster vaccine launched

Minister for Primary & Secondary Health (P&SH) Kh Imran Nazir has said that bifurcation of health department has helped focussing on preventive healthcare.

Addressing the launching ceremony of DTP booster vaccine in EPI Programme at a local hotel Thursday, he said that new vaccines have been introduced in the EPI program during the last two years. He said that addition of Rotavirus and Hepatitis-B birth dose in EPI Program were big milestones.

Punjab has become first province to introduce DTP booster dose in EPI. The DTP vaccine is a shield against diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus. Secretary P&SH Ali Jan Khan, Director General Health Services Dr Munir Ahmad, officers of the department, representatives of International Development Partners, health workers and vaccinators attended the ceremony. Kh Imran Nazir said that children get pentavalent vaccine at the age of six, ten and fourteen weeks. He said that DTP booster dose will be given at the age of four/five years. He stressed the need of collective efforts to eradicate polio, malnutrition and to reduce maternal and infant mortality. He urged parent to cooperate with polio workers. Representatives of UNICEF Douglas said that DTP booster vaccine would be helpful to save thousands lives of children from the diseases. The minister also inaugurated photography exhibition of renowned photographer Amir Khan. The artist has depicted the hardships of polio workers during anti-polio campaign in remote areas.