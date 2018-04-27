Share:

KASUR - The district labour officer got a case registered against the manager of a sapping mills for violating Child Labour Act and issued notice to the factory owner for giving low salaries to the workers here the other day.

According to official sources, Labour Officer Farmaish Ali raided Paradise Sapping Mills located on Manga Road and found a child namely Saleem working at the factory. He got a case registered against Shehbaz Hanif, technical manager of the factory, at Phoolnagar police station for violating Child Labour Act. The labour officer also issued a notice to factory owner Nazir for paying low to the workers.

Meanwhile, an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore remanded 10 more suspects for four days into the custody of police for unleashing tirade against judiciary in a protest organised at Kashmir Chowk, Kasur on April 13.

Earlier, the ATC had remanded 17 suspects in police custody on same charges.