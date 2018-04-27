Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Transport and Information Thursday said that people would get better transport facilities prior to establishment of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA).

This he stated while chairing a first meeting of the SMTA at New Sindh Secretariat. Mayor Waseem Akhter, Sukkur Mayor Arslan Shaikh, Secretary Transport Saeed Ahmed Awan, DG Mass Transit Muhammad Athar, Transport Chief Abdul Nabi, DIG Traffic Imran Yaqoob and other officials and members of SMTA were also attended the meeting. Addressing the board meeting, the minister said that the SMTA had been established for the provision of Modern Transport System to the people of Sindh including commuters of Karachi.

He said that people would get friendly environment and the rapid transport system. He further said that under the project Rapid Transport System, BRT and MRT projects would be run in the city under which Green, Orange, Red, Blue, Yellow lines as well as revival of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) will also be seen in the practical way.

The authority will revive the old bus depots to provide maximum transport facilities. He said that the present government is taking serious steps in transport sector.

He further said that the authority will be responsible for planning, coordinating, constructing, developing, operating, maintaining, monitoring and regulating mass transit system in the province of Sindh.

He said that the authority will also responsible for providing safe, efficient, comfortable, affordable, sustainable and reliable forms of mass transit system and to make provision for matters connected there with or ancillary thereto also the plan 2030, revival of KCR, functioning of two MRTs and six BRTs lines will also be run.

Mass Transit Director General Muhammad Athar and Qassim Daad briefed the meeting through detailed presentation.

Five different technical committees, Finance and Business Procurement, Human Resources, legal and Risk Management and Environment were also formed with the heads of mayor Karachi, Sukkur and Hyderabad respectively to run the affairs and regulate the operations of the authority.

Also to hire the required staff on market basis professional sound transparently to achieve the desired result of the authority and to balance the delegation of powers accordingly, he added.