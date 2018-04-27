Share:

SHIKARPUR - An eight-year-old girl was raped by her two relatives at village Shaman Panhwar, in the limits of Rahimabad Police Station, on Thursday.

SHO Farman Ali Bhutto said that the girl was allegedly raped by her two relatives when she was going to her relatives’ home. Both the accused managed to flee. The victim was shifted to Khanpur taluka Hospital for medical examination while further investigation was underway, SHO said.

Shikarpur SSP Masood Bangash rushed to the hospital and ensured the heirs of victim that justices would be served and directed the concerned police officials to apprehend the escaped suspects soon.

A case was registered against Hazar Khan and Nizam on the complaint of her father.