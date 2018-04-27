Share:

Silkbank maintains growth momentum

KARACHI (PR): The board of directors of Silkbank Limited, in its meeting held on Thursday, reviewed the performance of the bank and approved the financial statements for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. The bank posted a profit before tax of Rs 401 million and profit after tax of Rs 260 million. This translates into a growth of 87% and 91%, respectively, over the same period last year. This performance was driven by a formidable growth of 23% in net interest income, with non-interest income also reflecting an impressive rise of 62%. During the quarter, total deposits of the bank grew by 10%, i.e. an increase by Rs 11.3 billion to Rs. 121.6 billion, primarily via a significant growth of 17% in CASA. This has led the CASA ratio to improve by 4% from 61% as of end December, 2017 to 65% in Q1 2018. Gross advances increased by Rs 5.7 billion, reflecting a growth of 6.3%. Net infection ratio improved to 2% in Q1 2018 as against 2.5% as at end December 2017. Coverage ratio also improved from 64% to 68%.

In order to provide a platform to cater for the unbanked population, the bank is planning to launch shortly Digital Banking to increase its outreach and its distribution footprint. Additionally, the bank will also increase the number of branches at strategic locations across the country which will enhance the bank’s ability to mobilize deposits and subsequently lend and invest increasingly in earning assets.

VMware Inc signs agreement with NTC

ISLAMABAD (PR): VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, has signed an agreement with the National Telecommunications Corporation (NTC). The agreement will enable the IT and telecommunications service provider to modernise the country’s public-sector IT infrastructure. With VMware’s digital foundation, NTC will further expand the government’s capabilities in cloud adoption, enable greater innovation and easier access to cloud-based services, and deliver better and faster digital services for citizens.

The announcement follows the success of the first MoU signed in September 2017, which enabled NTC to test VMware software to accelerate digital transformation within the public sector as part of the government’s Digital Pakistan Initiative. This expansion is in tandem with the rapidly growing number of internet users in Pakistan, which increased by 27 percent in 2017 as compared to a 20 percent increase in 2016. The partnership also aligns with the government’s Vision 2025, which aims to develop a competitive knowledge-based economy through innovation and technological adoption.

As a part of the agreement, VMware will empower NTC to set up a government public cloud that delivers Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) and Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solutions. These services are meant to offer flexibility, agility to scale and mobility, designed to assist with minimal downtime and adequate back-up in the event of man-made or natural disasters.

“We are dedicated to setting up a technology-enabled public sector that can constantly meet the needs of citizens and keep up with the pace of change and disruption. With digital transformation being a top priority for many businesses in Pakistan, we are confident that the G-Cloud will facilitate greater innovation, improve citizen engagement, and create opportunities for digital growth in individuals and organizations across all sectors in the country,” said Viqar Rashid Khan, MD NTC.

“VMware software connects, manages, automates and secures digital infrastructure to reliably deliver the apps, services and experiences transforming business and society. With a dynamic and consistent digital foundation, NTC is now at the forefront of delivering a G-cloud that is able to provide world-class digital services for the Government of Pakistan. We are committed to supporting NTC’s digital journey to enable efficient and scalable public-sector services that are responsive to citizens’ needs,” said Daniel Choo, Country Manager, Nascent Markets and Vietnam, VMware.

Proposed hike in power tariff flayed

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The All Pakistan Business Forum has condemned the proposed raise in electricity tariff by the government to facilitate the DISCOs, under fuel price adjustment, asking the authorities to reduce electricity and gas tariff particularly for the export industry. APBF president Ibrahim Qureshi said that the export-oriented industry is in deep trouble because of high cost of doing business and is on the verge of collapse. He said that such anti-business acts would hamper the growth of manufacturing sector. He said the government’s machinery always vows to take the private sector on board but they do not bother to consult any trade or industrial body while making the decisions. APBF president said that the move is against the proposed plan of economic revival and poverty alleviation. He said average electricity tariff for industry in the region is below 10 cents against 14.4 cents in Pakistan, as power tariff cost in China, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is 8.5 cents, 11.3 cents, 7.3 cents and 9.2 cents, respectively.

He said industries are already facing deteriorating law-and-order situation; complexity of taxes, and curtailed supply of gas and now the power tariff hike would further hit the exports and the revenue.

Rice Exporters Association chairman Sami Ullah Ch added that an increase of 45 paisa per unit in the average electricity tariff for Discos will allow them an additional burden of more than Rs23 billion on consumers on account of their inefficiency.

Samee Ch said that at a time when country’s trade deficit was further stretched owing to rise in imports and slow exports growth amidst high cost of doing business the proposed hike in power tariff is very unfortunate. He said that the much hyped textile package has so far proven ineffective in providing sufficient respite.

He said that export-oriented industry of Punjab needs special attention as presently it is facing high cost of doing business. He said that business-friendly initiatives of the government could enable this industry to grow and increase its productivity. He said that the officials concerned should take the private sector on board in important decision-making.

He said that the industry is fast heading towards the total closure only because of high cost of gas and electricity. He asked the government to impose a uniform electricity and gas tariff across the country; as discrimination in utility prices is hitting the industry of Punjab hard.

Govt lauded for final approval of Bhasha

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Pakistan Industrial & Traders Associations Front (PIAF) on Thursday hailed the government for giving a final go-ahead to the construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam at an estimated cost of Rs474 billion aimed at increasing the country’s depleting water storage capacity. PIAF chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh asked the government to start work on Kalabagh Dam without any further delay. Chairman PIAF observed that KBD is the most thoroughly studied project by world’s top experts, reviewed by noted international panels of professionals and thoroughly appraised by the World Bank. The project is located in the middle of load centre, easy to approach and no long distance transmission lines are required for it. It is ready for construction since mid eighties and international financing from World Bank or Asian Bank can still be easily arranged. Irfan Iqbal Sheikh appreciated the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) for clearing the Diamer-Bhasha dam at a cost of Rs625 billion, he added.

He asked the Water and Power Development Authority to sort out land issues before starting the construction of the dam. The project will contribute towards alleviation of acute water shortages in the Indus Basin Irrigation System caused by progressive siltation of existing reserves. He said that the powerhouse, when completed, is expected to enhance power generation capacity by 4,500 megawatt. Pakistan has not built any major water reservoir since Tarbela Dam and Mangla Dam were built in the 1960s.

He said that successive governments have given Rs138 billion for land acquisition and resettlement. Most of this work has already been done and the government has spent Rs58.3 billion on land acquisition.