ISLAMABAD - The National Highway Authority completed around 28 road projects at a cost of Rs235 billion with total length of 2,520kms during the last four and a half years.

The information was shared by the NHA officials with the participants of Senior Management Course who visited the National Highway Authority (NHA) head office on Thursday. NHA’s Member Planning Asim Amin gave a detailed briefing to the visiting guests on working of the Authority. The guests were told that NHA controls 13,070km-long road network, which is only 4.6 per cent of the total roads of the country. However, 80 per cent of commercial traffic is attached to NHA’s network. Present worth of NHA’s schemes across the country is about Rs1,400 billion while projects to the tune of Rs373 billion are under construction with the participation of private sector. The projects mainly include Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway and Lahore-Sialkot Motorway. They were further told that sick projects like Lowari Tunnel and Lyari Expressway have also been completed and opened for traffic.

Asim Amin informed the guests that under western route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Khunjrab is being linked up with Gawadar via Hakla D.I Khan-Zhob, Quetta-Sorab-Hoshab & Gawadar with total length of 2,463km.

Out of 13 motorway projects, Peshawar-Islamabad-Lahore-Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad and Faisalabad-Gojra and Khanewal-Multan Motorways have already been completed and opened to traffic while work on Gojra-Shorkot-Khanewal motorway, Lahore-Abdul Hakeem, Sukkur-Multan and Thakot-Havelian is in progress at a rapid pace.

Leader of the visiting guests appreciated the performance of NHA. Exchange of shields from both the sides was also made on the occasion.