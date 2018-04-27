Share:

ISLAMABAD - Opposition Leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman Thursday said the government had no moral authority to present a full fiscal year’s budget.

Commenting on the upcoming budget, she lambasted the government. “The government has no moral right to present a budget for a full fiscal year. This is pre-poll rigging as PPP’s Chairman (Bilawal Bhutto Zardari) said. The PPP demands the government to present a four-month budget,” she said while speaking to journalists here.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led government will present its sixth consecutive federal budget for the next financial year in National Assembly on April 27 (today) with an estimated outlay of over Rs 5 trillion.

The budget will lend focus on improving economic growth, maintaining fiscal discipline, boosting exports besides providing relief to the masses and promoting investment for job creation. “It will also focus on social sector development and revenue enhancement measures,” said an official statement.

The government is expected to introduce measures for bringing improvement in the system of tax collection, broadening the tax base, and facilitation to tax payers.

Sherry Rehman noted that the government had lost its credibility to present the budget given its lacklustre economic performance.

“PML-N’s economic policies have been disastrous for Pakistan. It is extremely shocking that irregularities worth up to Rs 8 trillion have been found in federal government accounts,” she said.

This figure, she said, was almost double the amount allocated for the fiscal year’s federal budget. “Our paralysed economy is surviving on loans,” she said.

The PPP and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have been pressing the government to present a budget for three to four months and leave it for the next government to unveil a full-fledged fiscal plan.