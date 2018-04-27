Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have decided to lodge a strong protest in National Assembly during the budget session today.

Both parties believe that the outgoing government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has no justification for presenting budget for the whole year and they should instead present the budget for next four months.

While addressing the media in Islamabad recently, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the PML-N would be usurping rights of the new government and Parliament. “New budget is the right of new government that forms after the elections.”

He said the PML-N government had no right to present it for the entire fiscal year.

The chief ministers of all four provinces also believe they should have been consulted when the federal government was deciding on allocating funds.

Since this did not happen, chief ministers of three provinces walked out of the recent National Economic Council meeting, as a sign of protest.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, who also walked out of the meeting, said they want the budget to be presented for only the next two to three months. He added budget of the remaining months should be left for the new government to decide.

The federal government is presenting its sixth consecutive budget for the next financial year in the National Assembly today at 16:30 hours, with an estimated outlay of over five trillion rupees.

Federal finance minister, Dr Miftah Ismail will present the budget.