SADIQABAD - Pakistan Army has rendered innumerable sacrifices in war against terrorism, said senior politician Mir Fazal Elahi Fazali.

During a media talk, he said that Pakistanis stood shoulder to shoulder with Pak Army soldiers protecting geographical boundaries of Pakistan. "Military operations like Radd-ul-Fasaad and Zarb-e-Azb are the great achievements of our army as they have ended a dreadful era of terrorism in Pakistan," he pointed out.

He flayed India for inflicting violence on armless people of the held Kashmir. "Kashmir has always been an integral part of Pakistan and Indian oppression cannot suppress the voice of Kashmiris," he maintained. He also expressed his anger of over meaningful silence of United Nations over killings of innocent Kashmiris and urged the Pakistani government to ensure concrete steps for an early solution to the issue.

On the other side, a local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader vehemently criticised the incumbent government for its bad performance, saying people in Sadiqabad lacked even basic necessities of life despite decades-long rule of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

During a media talk, he said that locals lacked education, healthcare, potable water and an effective sewerage system.

He said that the PML-N had reneged on its promises it made with the public during election campaign in 2013. He also criticised PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, saying she followed in footprints of his father and had nothing to do with the public welfare. He maintained that the PML-N government had no sentiment of sympathy for the people of remote areas like Sadiqabad. "They could not even provide clean drinking water to the people of the area," he added. He claimed that the PTI had become the most popular political party of the country and it would clinch the next general election from across the country including Sadiqabad.

IQBAL'S PAID TRIBUTES: The brilliant thoughts woven into the highly intellectual poetry of great Muslim philosopher Dr Muhammad Iqbal have become the voice of the Muslims across the globe.

This was the crux of a speech made by renowned businessman and member of RY Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Qamar Sultan Zia during an address to a press conference in connection with the 80th death anniversary of Poet of the East Allama Iqbal here the other day.

He said that the splendid ideas Iqbal had presented in his poetry were not restricted to a specific time or age rather they were eternal and aimed toward each and every generation. "We disregarded the teachings of Iqbal which led to our downfall," he maintained. He stressed a need for promoting the message of love, respect and peace in line with the teachings of great Iqbal to bring about positive changes in society.