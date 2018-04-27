Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Germany have agreed to explore new avenues of cooperation to further diversify and strengthen their bilateral defence relations.

The two countries came to the consensus during a meeting between visiting German Vice Chief of Defence Vice Admiral Joachim Ruhle and Secretary Defence Zamir-ul-Hassan Shah in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Secretary Defence briefed the visiting dignitary about the achievements of armed forces of Pakistan in securing the border areas with Afghanistan through Operation “Zarb-e-Azb” and the ongoing Operation “Rad-ul-Fasad” under the National Action Plan.

Secretary Defence dilated in detail the various contours of multi-pronged strategy adopted by Pakistan in its War against Terrorism and Extremism.

The unprecedented sacrifices of men and material in ongoing War on Terror coupled with Pakistan’s support to the world community through GLOCs, ALOCs including the economic and social costs of hosting of more than three Million Afghan refugees were also highlighted.

The visiting dignitary was also briefed about the importance of peaceful Afghanistan for Pakistan and the role being played by Pakistan in finding durable peace in Afghanistan.

The role of India inside Afghanistan and the intransigent stance of India in the context of Pak-India bilateral relations were also discussed.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the professionalism of Armed Forces of Pakistan and informed that his visit was focused on the revitalization of existing Defence cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides agreed to explore new avenues of cooperation to further diversify and strengthen their bilateral defence relations.