Share:

“King Faisal and other Arab leaders were forced to take the decision as a result of America’s unprecedented support for Israel during the war,” –said Prince Turki (adviser royal court)

Four horsemen riding through the streets of Amsterdam on a ‘motor-less day’, when cars are prohibited due to the oil crisis in the Middle East. 1973. The 1973 oil crisis began in October 1973 when the members of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries proclaimed an oil embargo. The embargo was targeted at nations perceived as supporting Israel during the Yom Kippur War. The initial nations targeted were Canada, Japan, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States with the embargo also later extended to Portugal, Rhodesia and South Africa.