LAHORE - The disqualification of the three top politicians sounds a clarion call for some others who may also be shown the door in politics for Iqama or other reasons.

The main loser in this spate of disqualifications is PML-N that has lately suffered the damage of its Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif after disqualification of the party head and former premier Nawaz Sharif on the allegations of keeping an Iqama. Khawaja Asif is not only a close associate of Nawaz Sharif but also a pillar of the party.

The PML-N opponents now find Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar next in the row of disqualification on the basis of Iqama. Sindh PPP leader Sharjeel Memon and Home Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal also hold Iqama, but the matter is not so pronounced at any forum against them; Sharjeel is, however, facing a criminal trial.

Iqama disqualifications are coming forth in terms of Article 62(1) f of the Constitution which has set the criterion of being honest, ameen and upright to become a member of the parliament. And holding an Iqama any time while in the power, but not declaring the same in nomination papers for the election contest makes a candidate dishonest and untruthful in the light of the constitutionally set standpoint. Not declaring Iqama and the pecuniary benefits received from it is no more acceptable to our electoral system. Doing job on the basis of Iqama is an offence. Moreover, Iqama causes a moral turpitude for a candidate if it is not declared in the nomination papers. The ascertainment as to holding an Iqama, in the eyes of jurists, is simple and self-speaking, so lengthy proceedings are not required for a judgment in such a case, particularly, after a pattern has been set by the Supreme Court in the disqualification verdict against Nawaz Sharif. He was charged with keeping Iqama. He, however, claims he never drew salary as the chairman of his son’s company abroad.

The petitioner who raised the issue before the court of law took the plea that Iqama has been used as a source of transferring money to foreign banks for the purpose of money laundering. But this point has not been focused at the judicial forum.

The PTI faced the loss of its senior member Jahangir Khan Tareen who was disqualified and ousted as a member of the Parliament on the ground of running an offshore company and not for possessing Iqama.

Another senior leader of PTI and its city president, Abdul Aleem Khan, is not a parliamentarian, but is all set to take part in the next election after he lost the 2015 by-election in NA-122 Lahore to PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq with a very thin margin. Aleem is also facing investigations into the charges of running an offshore company before the NAB, Lahore. None from PTI is accused of possessing an Iqama, but the party has faced disqualification of its secretary general as a parliamentarian.

Khawaja Asif who is poised to contest his disqualification before the Supreme Court denies the charges of concealing his Iqama from the election authorities. He has, however, been accused of being a full-time salaried employee of IMECL since July 2, 2011, on the basis of Iqama. He was charged with receiving basic salary UAE 35,000 dirhams per month, along with a monthly allowance of 15,000 dirhams, bringing the total payment to 50,000 dirhams per month. The documents show UAE’s Ministry of Labour issued him the labour card on 29-6-2017, mentioning expiry date of June 28, 2019 on it.

Ishaq Dar is facing criminal references on the charges of amassing resources beyond the declared sources of income and money laundering before the Accountability Court, Islamabad, which has summoned him on May 8 following fresh evidence against him. Dar who claims he is undergoing medical treatment in London has been declared a proclaimed offender by the trial court in the references. There has been no Iqama dispute before the court against Dar even though there are reports in the media that he keeps a UAE Iqama and is enjoying its benefits.

Ahsan Iqbal admits he kept Iqama only for two years from 2004 to 2006 for the purpose of travelling to Madina, Saudi Arabia. He claims he had declared this fact at the time of his election. The opponent side, PTI, alleges he had not declared the pecuniary benefits he had received from his services for the Medina governor in the election documents.

There are other members of the Sharif family who are accused of keeping Iqama, but they are not holding any public office.