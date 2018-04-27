Share:

JACOBABAD - A number of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) workers joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jacobabad chapter, here on Thursday. PTI District Information Secretary Raaz Khan Pathan said that the PML-N workers including Sakhi Atta Muhammad, Shafique Ahmed, Juniad Ahmed, Rafique Ahmed and Rehan Lashari joined the PTI.

He further said that the PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have disappointed people by increasing loadshedding and failed to control prices of essential commodities.

He said people of Sindh have been deprived of development schemes, health, education and drinking water.