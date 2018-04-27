Share:

KAMALIA - A large number of social activists gathered outside Kamalia Press Club to protest against the unavailability of an orthopaedic surgeon at Kamalia Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital here the other day.

Talking to The Nation, they said that there was a vacant post of an orthopaedic surgeon at Kamalia THQ Hospital, adding that a visiting orthopaedic surgeon was appointed to visit the hospital at least once a week but this facility had been withdrawn due to some unknown reasons. They said that Toba District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital was more than 30km away from Kamalia where the orthopaedic patients belonging to Kamalia could not reach easily. They demanded the appointment of an orthopaedic surgeon at Kamalia THQ Hospital so that patients could get treatment at their hometown.