LAHORE - Pakistan Stock Exchange closed negative on Thursday due to weak corporate results, with the benchmark KSE 100-index settling down at 45,461 points, down by 258 points. Market kicked off on a positive note making an intraday high and low of +63 & -291 points, respectively. Market traded sideways throughout the day but later in the second half succumbed to pressure as the cements, financials and energy sector came under the hammer. On the economic front, the government has decided to not change its schedule regarding the national budget for next fiscal year, which would be presented today. Traded volumes declined by 6 percent DoD to 170m shares while value traded decreased to $62m.