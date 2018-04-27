Share:

SIALKOT - Thousands of PTI workers celebrated the disqualification of Sialkot-based PML-N leader Khawaja Asif in a decision made by the Islamabad High Court while the PML-N workers protested against the verdict.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court (IHC) disqualified Khawaja Asif in a writ petition submitted by his political rival Usman Dar for having the Aqama of United Arab Emirates besides doing job being the foreign minister of Pakistan. Khawaja Asif was disqualified for concealing the fact in his nomination papers before the 2013 general elections.

The PTI workers distributed sweets and danced on the loud drum beats on almost all the main inter-city roads in Sialkot after the historical verdict announced by Islamabad High Court. They also distributed sweets at Jinnah House Sialkot, the headquarter of PTI in Sialkot, besides presenting the Sadqa of the black goats.

Talking to the newsmen, Sialkot-based PTI Leader Usman Dar, the political rival of Khawaja Asif, said that PTI remained successful to get the people of Sialkot rid of Asif after the 32 years. He said that now the chapter of the politics of Khawaja Asif had closed.

He said that all the credit about Khawaja Asif’s disqualification goes to PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Dar also saluted the judiciary for announcing the historical verdict regarding the disqualification of the PML-N bigwig.

PTI leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan welcomed the Islamabad High Court's verdict. She termed it an historical verdict and a great victory of the truth against corruption. She said that now the winds of change in Sialkot's political scenario were blowing.

On the other side, hundreds of PML-N workers also came out on the roads in Sialkot and lodged very strong protest against the disqualification of Khawaja Asif.

They held a big demonstration in front of the main PML-N office of Paris Road Sialkot city by burning the tyres on the road. Mayor Tauheed Akhtar led the big demonstration.

The protesting PML-N workers were highly charged. They were carrying banners and placards. They strongly criticised the judiciary for taking the political revenge from PML-N. They said that such verdicts could not halt the way of political popularity of the PML-N.

Now, the PML-N has no strong and potential alternative to Khawaja Asif in Sialkot after his disqualification. The top leadership of PML-N could have strong alternative from Sialkot exporters, said the insiders of the PML-N from Sialkot.

Some near and dear ones of Khawaja Asif said that the top leadership of PML-N has started consideration on the prevailing political scenario of Sialkot.

They added now the PML-N would find out a potential candidate. They said that now some one from Sialkot exporters could get chance to rule the political scenario of Sialkot after touching the skies of business world.

They said Sialkot's export tycoon Riazud Din Sheikh might be the strong alternative to Khawaja Asif in Sialkot.

Local PML-N leadership said that the Sialkot was a stronghold of PML-N and it will remain ahead in 2018 general elections too.

Local PML-N leadership also said that the PML-N top leadership could also consider the name of Riazud Din Sheikh, the Sialkot based leading exporter-cum-financial tycoon, as alternative to Khawaja Asif.

"Khawaja Asif's disqualification will not affect the local politics as the disqualification would further boost PML-N," said the local parliamentarians.

On the other hand, the exporters are hopeful that the PML-N has a strong alternative of Khawaja Asif in the shape of Riazud Din Sheikh. He is a Sialkot-based exporter. He is also the group leader of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Khawaja Asif had been unbeatable in Sialkot's politics as he had been elected as member of National Assembly for four times by knocking out his all the political rivals belonging to PML-Q, PPP and PTI during the general elections held in 1997, 2002, 2008 and 2013.

His father had been a veteran politician. Kh Safdar had been the Opposition Leader in the then Punjab Assembly during the Field Martial Muhammad Ayub Khan’s regime.