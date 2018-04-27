Share:

LODHRAN - Malaria can be fatal for people as the disease has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives throughout the world. "There is a need for creating awareness among the masses regarding precautionary measures to avoid malaria."

These views were expressed by District Health Authority Chief Executive Authority (CEO) Dr Tariq Gilani during an address to a seminar held in connection with World Malaria Day here the other day. The seminar was organized by Health Department in collaboration with Attiya Welfare Society. Doctors, lady health visitors and workers attended the seminar.

Dr Tariq Gilani said that the Punjab government was ensuring the provision of requisite facilities in rural areas for the treatment of malaria.

DHO Dr Waseem Ahmad advised people to stay away from quacks to avoid diseases, adding that timely diagnosis and immediate treatment of disease could save one's life. He further said that in case of Malaria, chloroquine medicine should be used.

Dr Altaf Ahmad Khan, Dr Shakeel Shakoor and other doctors also addressed the seminar.