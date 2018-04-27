Share:

Islamabad - The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) pharmacy department students on Wednesday held a protest against the non-registration of the program with Pharmacy Council of Pakistan (PCP) despite a passage of nine years.

Dozens of students from the first two batches of the Pharmacy-D program gathered outside their department and staged a protest against university administration and PCP for delaying the registration of the program for a period of nine years.

The students carried placards with the statements ‘Criminal negligence by university administration’ and ‘We want recognition’ against university administration for shelving their case.

The Pharmacy-D department at QAU was established in 2011, however, PCP had not recognized it with the observations that the program was initiated without their consent and it was not fulfilling the criteria required by the council.

However, later on, PCP during this year allowed the university administration to continue its program but conditioned the registration of first two batches with the payment of a penalty. An official said that university fulfilled the other requirements which include the building, research facilities and student-teacher ratio, but the PCP still has objection on the registration of first two batches.

“The students’ future has been put at stake as PCP and University administration are stuck to tier guns for payment of a monetary penalty,” said the official.

He said along with monetary penalty students who were admitted without obtaining No Objection Certificate (NOC) will have to appear in exam set by PCP.

He also said that several rounds were held between university administration and PCP for finding a way out, but later on Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Javed Ashraf was sent on leave which also lingered the issue. “All administrative work is delayed because of non-availability of VC and students’ problems are arising now,” the official said.

An Mphill Pharmacy student Dr Memoona talking to The Nation that the university administration and PCP, over a period of years, took no serious step to solve the problems of the students.

“Both sides are playing with pharmacists’ future,” she said.

She said that QAU is considered country’s top-ranked higher education institute but the university administration students. Another student Talha Rehman said that students who completed their studies are suffering as they are unable to present themselves as proper pharmacists in the market.

He said they were left with no option and started Mphill in the same department after completing Pharm-D degree.

“We cannot start our own business or apply for any government job as we have crossed the age limit against vacancies announced,” he said The students demanded from Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice of the issue.

The Chairman PCP Dr Asad Hafeez talking to The Nation said that the issue would soon be resolved but QAU’s recent internal crises had delayed the process.

He said that there is no confrontation between university and PCP, however, the university has to pay a monetary penalty. The decision, he said, was taken in the light of the earlier decision of the court of the similar case in another university. He said according to the decision the university has to pay monitory penalty and student who were admitted before obtaining NOC have to appear in the exam.