KARACHI - Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair on Thursday has said that paramilitary force Rangers would remain in the province to ensure sustainable peace as the people specially business community consider their presence essential in this regard.

This he said while addressing at a seminar on private securities in support of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) organized by All Pakistan Security Agencies Association (APSAA) at a local hotel. Additional Inspector General Mushtaq Mahar, President KCCI Mufasir Atta Malik , Ex Inspector General Sindh Niz Siddiqui, Major (R ) Muneer Ahmed Chairman ASPAA were also present on the occasion.

“Rangers have done a great job of restoring peace in Karachi, which is praised by each and every Karachities,” said Governor Zubair adding that in year 2013 the law and order was so worse at that time that no foreigner was willing to come to Pakistan even on a day trip. Present Federal Government consulted all stakeholders and granted special powers to Rangers for conducting operation against terrorists.

Zubair said that it was the political will of the Government and dedicated efforts of LEAs which ensured peace in Karachi. Now no one could shut down this city on a 10 months’ notice, which is a remarkable development for Karachi which was halted on a 10 minutes’ notice before the operation, he observed.

Governor Sindh said that due to operation, security situation has improved considerably and Karachiites are enjoying their routine life with social, cultural, literary and sports activities. He said that private security companies are playing a commendable role by providing security to business community, consulates, banks, markets and malls. They also contribute effectively to crime prevention and offer a formidable first line of defence in deterring criminal activity, he opined.

He said that an integrated system of information sharing, intelligence, mutual trust building and collective training will strengthen Police and the Private Security Agencies in combating crime, securing lives and protecting the fundamental and legal rights of citizens. Governor Sindh said that the Private Security Agencies are not to be regarded as rivals; instead, they are to be considered as partners in crime prevention and security in bringing the offenders to justice.

Major (r) Muneer Ahmed speaking on the occasion said that private security agencies are contributing towards improvement of security situation. The problems being confronted by private security agencies should be resolved, he added.

Ex- IG Sindh Niaz Siddiqui, Additional IG Mushtaq Mahar, President KCCI, Mufasir Atta Malik also spoke about the role of private security agencies, their contributions, steps needed to train and equip security guards and enhancement in their pay package.