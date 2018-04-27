Share:

ISLAMABAD - The incumbent government is continuing to take massive loans from both external and domestic sources to bridge the budget deficit and sustain foreign exchange reserves, as Pakistan’s public debt was recorded at Rs23.608 trillion by end of February 2018.

“Total public debt provisionally stood at Rs 23,608 billion at end-February 2018 while total debt of the government was Rs 21,552 billion. Gross domestic debt recorded an increase of Rs1,093 billion during first eight months of current fiscal year while external debt increased by Rs 1,107 billion,” the latest Economic Survey 2017-18 stated on Thursday. In addition to financing of fiscal deficit, (i) increase in credit balances of the government with banking system; (ii) depreciation of Pak rupee against US dollar; and (iii) depreciation of US dollar against other international currencies contributed towards the increase in debt.

External debt and liabilities (EDL) stock stood at $91 billion at end-February 2018. Out of $91 billion EDL, external public debt was $69.3 billion. Disbursements against external public debt were cumulatively recorded at around $7,300 million during first eight months of current fiscal year while external public debt servicing was $3,338 million during the said period. Segregation of this aggregate external debt servicing number shows repayment of $2,420 million in respect of maturing external public debt stock and interest payments of $918 million, the survey stated.

Meanwhile, public debt servicing was recorded at Rs 980 billion during first half of current fiscal year against the annual budgeted estimate of Rs1, 689 billion. Public debt servicing consumed nearly 41 percent of total revenues during first half of current fiscal year, remaining at the same level recorded during the corresponding period last year. The amount Pakistan paid for its servicing is 41 percent of country’s revenue. Interest payment on domestic debt was Rs678 billion that constitutes 69pc of total debt servicing during first half of this financial year. Generally total public debt servicing below 30 percent of government revenue is believed to be within the bounds of sustainability. It should be below this to allow the government to allocate more resources towards social and poverty related expenditures.

During July-Dec 2017/18, on external debt servicing (payment of interest), $782.6 million was spent while $2.08 billion of principal amount was retired. This combine stands at $2.865 billion (or Rs302 billion).