ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet on Thursday approved the ‘Ramazan Relief Package’, wherein 19 daily use items will be sold at subsidised rates at Utility Stores Corporation outlets across the country during the upcoming holy month. On the other hand, the ECNEC approved Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project at a cost of Rs309.558 billion.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired the ECC meeting that approved the subsidy.

These subsidised items include flour, sugar, cooking oil and ghee, grams, basen, dates, rice, squashes, milk and tea. The government will provide a subsidy of Rs1.733 billion under the Ramzan Relief Package– 2018, but it is less than the subsidy of Rs2 billion set aside last year.

The prime minister directed that under the package, daily use items should be provided at lower rates as compared to market prices.

Under the package, the price of ghee would be reduced by Rs15 per kg, cooking oil by Rs10 per litre, gram pulse and gram flour by Rs20 per kg each and dates by Rs30 per kg at USC outlets. The price of basmati rice will go down by Rs15 per kg, black tea by Rs50 per kg and milk by Rs15 per kg. Similarly, a subsidy of Rs15 per kg has been announced for moong pulse (washed), Rs10 per kg for mash pulse (washed), Rs25 per kg for white gram, Rs15 per kg for Sella rice, Rs15 per kg for broken rice, Rs10 per 800ml bottle of squashes and syrups and 10 percent for spices. The government may provide a subsidy of Rs4 per kg on flour sales totalling Rs200 million for Ramazan.

The ECC also accorded approval of the extension in financial closing date of 660 KV HVDC Matiari-Lahore transmission line by 7 months up to December 1, 2018, without doubling the amount of performance guarantee. The decision has been taken to align the project with the completion of upcoming coal-fired power projects being developed at Thar and near Karachi as well as 1100MW K-2 project at Karachi.

The ECC approved a proposal of the Power Division for raising Rs100 billion through commercial banks as a fresh financing facility to be arranged through Power Holding Private Ltd (PHPL). The loan amount will be utilised for funding the liabilities of the power distribution companies towards the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) and the sectoral entities.

The ECC also approved the revision of cess rates of tobacco for the year 2017-18. The ECC also allowed PASSCO to export 0.5 million tons of surplus wheat at a rate of US$ 155 per ton through sea route.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Abbasi also chaired a meeting of the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The ECNEC accorded approval to Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project at a cost of Rs309.558 billion. The dam will be a multi-purpose project which, besides producing 800MW electricity, will have a storage capacity of 1,594 million cubic meters of water that can be used for irrigation, flood mitigation and supply of drinking water to Peshawar and FATA. The ECNEC also approved the construction of infrastructure and allied works for the metro bus services from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International Airport (25.6 km) at a cost of Rs16,427.880 million. The project will provide for affordable and convenient transport for passengers using the New Islamabad International Airport.

The ECNEC approved 5 millions of gallons per day Reverse Osmosis Sea Water Plant for Gwadar City at a cost of Rs5,071.43 million. Under this project, the sea water will be desalinated for catering to the drinking and other requirements of Gwadar City and adjoining areas. The federal government has also agreed to increase its financing share from 50 percent to 67 percent and the remaining 33 percent will be financed by the Balochistan government.