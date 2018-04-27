Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair hosted a reception in honor of Vice Governor of Saint Petersburg region of Russia Sergej Movchan and his delegation members which was attended by various diplomats, industrialists and notables of the Karachi.

Pakistan’s role in war against terrorism, trade and diplomatic ties, enhancement in trade relations, conducive environment of investment in Karachi, exchange of delegations in various fields and other matters of mutual interests were discussed during the meeting.

The governor while welcoming the delegation said that the visit of the delegation would pave the way for enhancement in trade relations between the two countries.

By exchange of trade delegations, enhancement in trade could be achieved which was essential to economic progress of any country.

He said that diplomatic relations between the two countries are 70 years old, which have been affected by various events of the history. It was the ideal time to enhance economic ties between Pakistan and Russia in the context of CPEC, he added.

The Sindh governor thanked the delegation for visiting Karachi and hoped that it would result in enhancement of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Vice Governor Sergej Mochan said that his delegation members would meet various trade bodies for investment opportunities. He said that Russian inventors were keen to invest in various sectors including textiles, which has the potential for mutual cooperation, he added.

Earlier, Vice Governor of Saint Petersburg region of Russia Sergej Movchan along with the trade delegation called on Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair at the Governor’s House.