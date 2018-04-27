Share:

MOHMAND AGENCY - A security official was martyred when militants stormed a checkpost in the Safi area, some 75-kilometer northwest of Ghalanai, the headquarters of Mohmand tribal region.

According to locals, the militants from across Afghan stormed Mohmand Rifles 205-Wing’s security post at Shiekh Baba early in the morning with small and heavy weapons.

As a result, Sepoy Farman Khan of Mohmand Rifles was martyred on the spot. The security personnel repulsed the attack.

Meanwhile, the injectable polio vaccination campaign is in progress in Mohmand Agency.

All tehsildars/naib tehsildars and heads of line departments have been placed for the campaign in the entire agency.

The Special IPV/OPV campaign has been started from April 23 across the tribal region which will continue till April 30.

Agency Surgeon Alamgir Khan said that the campaign will target 29,430 children aged 4 to 23 months.

The campaign is being carried out by 34-person first level health supervisors and 13-person 2nd level supervisors.

He said that a total of 114-outreach teams, 39-fixed and 2 mobile teams had been deployed throughout the agency.

Political administration and law enforcement agencies provide full security to the teams in the tribal region.