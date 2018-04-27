Share:

OKARA - In acknowledgement of their sacrifices, the Punjab government is determined to resolve the problems being faced by the overseas Pakistanis.

"All the state departments are taking effective measures for the purpose,” said Mian Munir, the chairman of District Overseas Committee, and Deputy Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad during a meeting of the overseas committee.

They said that the provincial level committees were quite active for ensuring a solution to the property issues of the families of the overseas Pakistanis.

The participants of the meeting were apprised of 13 complaints the district overseas committee had received so far. "Out of the thirteen complaints, five have been addressed whereas eight applications were still under process," they were told in the meeting.

The lawmaker and the deputy commissioner advised members of the committee and other officials concerned to address the complaints as soon as possible.