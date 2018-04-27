Share:

Ibrahimovic rules out WCup comeback

STOCKHOLM - Star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who quit the Swedish national squad in 2016, will not make a comeback for the World Cup in Russia, the Swedish football federation said Thursday. "I spoke with Zlatan on Tuesday. He said that he has not changed his mind regarding the national squad," the managing director of the national squad, Lars Richt, said in a statement after the player dropped numerous hints of a possible return. "It's a no," Richt added. In an appearance on ABC television show, the new star of LA Galaxy teased fans that he may come out of retirement to play in Russia. Known for his swagger, the athlete said "it wouldn't be a World Cup" if he didn't play, adding: "I'm going to the World Cup, yes." The 36-year-old retired from the Swedish team after the 2016 European Championship.–AFP

Pak juniors score wins in Asian qualifiers

LAHORE - Pakistan youth team registered two big victories on the second day of the 5-a-side Asian hockey qualifiers for the Youth Olympics in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday. Pakistan first routed Singapore 5-0 and then taught hockey lesson to little known Cambodia with a 20-0 thrashing, said PHF spokesman here on Thursday. Pakistan drew 3-3 with Chinese Taipei in its opening match. It is 5-a-side tournament played on a smaller field with matches of 30-minute duration. In the morning match, Pakistan brushed aside Singapore. Murtaza Yaqoob, grandson of Olympic silver medalist late Afzal Manna, notched a hat-trick scoring three goals while Chichawatni's Hammad Anjum netted the other two goals. In the afternoon, Pakistan tore apart Cambodia with a heavy score line.–Staff Reporter

Genuine table tennis team denied NOC

LAHORE – Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Thursday deprived the genuine table tennis team of taking part in the world championship by denying them NOC. The PSB violated the Lausanne agreement, according to which, only those federations will be genuine, which will be duly recognised by their international bodies as well as Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and SM Sibtain-led Pakistan Table Tennis Federation is duly approved by International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and the POA. But the PSB is supporting illegal body, which has lost the elections against Sibtain-led body, which is against the Lausanne agreement. The POA spokesman has said that stopping national team from taking part in the world championship is an illegal step and it has brought bad name to the country at international level.–Staff Reporte

CM Punjab Women Squash begins today

LAHORE - The inaugural Chief Minister Punjab National Women Squash Championship will get into action here at the Punjab Squash Complex today (Friday). Punjab Squash Association (PSA) secretary Sheraz Saleem said players from across the country will be seen in action during the event, which aims at further promoting squash among the women folk. "We are confident to identity new women squash talent from the event, which will be groomed keeping in view future needs and participation of our national squash teams in international events abroad," he said. PSA president Dr Nadeem Muktar will inaugurate the event in which U-19 and senior women event will be played. The competition offers cash money of Rs 150,000 for both events, he said and added: “The final of the event will be played on April 30.” Staff Reporter

Ghari Shahu Gymkhana rout Shaheen Club

LAHORE - Ghari Shahu Gymkhana Cricket Club defeated Shaheen Cricket Club by 53 runs to enter the pre-quarterfinal round of 1st Cannon Foam Challenge Cup One-Day Club Cricket Tournament here at the Township Green Ground. The event is being organised by Golden Star Cricket Club. Ghari Shahu Gymkhana, batting first, scored 228-7 in 40 overs. Zeeshan Akram was top scorer with 87 while M Asif Gondal hit 46 and Khaqan Abbassi 41. Zeeshan Khadim and Abdul Rehman got 2 wickets each. In reply, Shaheen Cricket Club were all out for 175 in 33.2 overs. Haider Ali made 52 and M Rizwan 50. Zahid Khan grabbed 3-25 while Ameer Hamza took 2-28 and Muaz Khan 2-29. For his brilliant batting disaply, Zeeshan Akram, son of former Test cricketer Akram Raza, was declared man of the match.–Staff Reporter