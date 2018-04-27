Share:

LAHORE - Ton-up Kamran Akmal steered Federal Areas to thumping 114 runs triumph over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the One-Day Pakistan Cup 2018 day/night match played at Iqbal Stadium on Thursday.

According to information made available here on Thursday, the team work was evident from the Federal Areas side as almost each and every member contributed significant runs to make the total respectable, by piling up a total of 373-6 in 50 overs. Major contributions came from opening batsmen and skipper Kamran Akmal and Saad Nasim while Abid Ali and Sohaib Maqsood fired a fifty each. Only another opener Awais Zia couldn’t cross the double figure as he gifted his wicket to Sadaf Hussain at his personal score of 5 runs.

Captain Kamran started the match in a brisk pace as he punished KP bowlers severely and gathered 105 runs off 84 balls smashing 13 fours and 4 towering sixes. After Kamran, Saad Nasim was the another hero of the day for Federal Areas as he played impressive unbeaten knock of 42-ball 78 runs wrapped with 6 fours and 5 sixes.

Abid Ali and Sohaib Maqsood scored fifties for their team. Abid hit 3 fours and 1 six to score 52 runss off 57 balls while Sohaib Maqsood also utilized his international experience well to slam 54 runs off 44 balls with the help of 7 fours and 1 six. Agha Salman and Hussain Talat also contributed significant 36 and 31 runs respectively.

Only pacer Sadaf Hussain was so far the successful bowler from KP side as he bagged 3 wickets for 67 while Saud Shakeel and Hammad Azam got one wicket each but as the pitch was batting-friendly, all the bowlers were punished by the batting side (Federal Areas).

KP couldn’t resist Federal Areas bowlers well and were bowled out for scoring 259 runs in 43.1 overs. It was left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood, who proved to be a wrecker-in-chief of KP batting line up by taking their three important wickets while he was assisted by Hussain Talat, Agha Salman and Usman Khan who got one wicket each.

Although opener Khurram Manzoor and one-down batsman M Hafeez provided solid partnership of 113 runs but soon after their dismissals, other batsmen couldn’t contribute good runs neither they could produce crucial long partnerships to guide their team to win. Khurram Manzoor scored 78-ball 60 runs hitting 4 boundaries while M Hafeez played 58 balls to hammer 76 runs.

The other key contributors were Umar Akmal (33), Hammad Azam (37), M Hassan (22) and M Irfan who though could cross the double figures yet they couldn’t save their side from facing defeat. Zameer Hiader and Qaiser Waheed were the field umpires while Rashid Riaz was television umpire and Aziz-ur-Rehman match referee.

Scoreboard

FEDERAL AREAS:

Kamran Akmal c Umar Akmal b Saud 105

Awais Zia c M Hasan b Sadaf Hussain 5

Abid Ali c M Hafeez b Sadaf Hussain 52

Sohaib Maqsood c & b Hasan Khan 54

Hussain Talat c M Hafeez b H Azam 31

Agha Salman b Sadaf Hussain 36

Saad Nasim not out 78

Amad Butt not out 6

EXTRAS: (b 1, nb 1, w 4) 6

TOTAL: (6 wckts; 50 overs) 373

FOW: 1-7, 2-159, 3-183, 4-247, 5-254, 6-346.

BOWLING: Sadaf Hussain 10-1-67-3, Mohammad Irfan (2) 7-0-64-0, Sameen Gul 10-0-81-0, Hasan Khan 8-0-54-1, Hammad Azam 9-0-59-1, Saud Shakeel 6-0-47-1.

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA:

Khurram Manzoor run out 60

Shan Masood lbw b Waqas Maqsood 7

M Hafeez c Awais b Hussain Talat 76

Umar Akmal b Raza Hasan 33

Saud Shakeel c sub b Agha Salman 2

Hammad Azam c Kamran b Waqas 37

M Hasan c sub b Usman Khan 22

Hasan Khan c Agha Salman b Waqas 0

M Irfan not out 13

Sameen Gul run out 6

Sadaf Hussain run out 1

EXTRAS: (lb 2) 2

TOTAL: (all out; 43.1 overs) 259

FOW: 1-14, 2-127, 3-176, 4-179, 5-189, 6-234, 7-234, 8-239, 9-251, 10-259.

BOWLING: Usman Khan 7-0-25-1, Waqas Maqsood 8-0-40-3, Raza Hasan 10-0-66-1, Amad Butt 6-0-46-0, Hussain Talat 5-0-37-1, Agha Salman 6-0-39-1, Sohaib Maqsood 1.1-0-4-0.

TOSS: Federal Areas

UMPIRES: Zameer Haider, Qaiser Waheed