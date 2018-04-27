Share:

Lahore - British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday and praised his development vision.

The duo discussed matters of mutual interest including promotion of Pak-UK relations and expansion of bilateral cooperation in different sectors.

The British envoy appreciated development process in Punjab adding that Chief Minister’s development vision is praiseworthy.

“The performance of Punjab government in health, education and other sectors is praiseworthy and a result-oriented strategy has been adopted for the development. Alongside, your efforts for improving the quality of life of the people and bringing composite development to the province are praiseworthy and the reforms program aimed at prosperity of the people is worth-following,” he added.

CM Sharif said new chapters of transparency, speed and quality have been written. He continued: “Pakistan which was created by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is moving towards its real destination and consensus decisions made by the political and military establishment have yielded positive results. Successes have been achieved in war against terrorism and Pakistan of 2018 is much more peaceful, secure and economically viable than before.”

He said thousands of megawatts electricity is being included in the national grid due to the energy plants set up in Punjab. This is also boosting business and trade activities, he added. “Pakistan’s bilateral relations with the UK span over decades and British cooperation in different sectors is appreciable. In future, relations between Punjab government and the UK will grow,” concluded the CM. Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called on Governor Muhammad Rafique Rajwana at Governor's House Thursday. Matters of mutual interest as well as political situation came under discussion during the meeting.

Rajwan praised Shehbaz efforts for bringing in betterment, saying:“Punjab has made tremendous development during the last decade.” He said that construction and restoration of roads in rural areas have opened the horizon of prosperity for the cultivators. Shehbaz also enquired after Malik Muhammad Asif Rajwana, the son of governor and prayed for his early recovery.

Talking to his party lawmakers, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari have nothing to do with public service.

“It is the PML-N that serve the masses and do everything for the benefits of The visiting team reposed their trust in the leadership of Shehbaz and discussed different matters with him including political situation and development schemes.

Shehbaz said: “The PML-N service for public is unique while nation’s time was wasted by speaking lies and through sit-ins. “In fact, both Niazi and Zardari are devoid of the spirit of public service.”

He said that public service is the prime agenda from the day first and past and the present life is filled with public service records. The journey of public service will be moved further after achieving success in the elections of 2018, concluded the Chief Minister. The parliamentarians said that PML-N President Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is a symbol of public welfare and prosperity.

Those who called on the Chief Minister included Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Javed Ali Shah, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Minister of State for Inter-provincial Coordination Dr. Darshan, Isphanyar M Bhandara MNA, Muhammad Khan Daha MNA, PML-N leader Haji Irfan Ahmed Khan Daha and Dr Umer Zafar Jhagra.