HAFIZABAD - Standing wheat crop in over 28 acres worth million of rupees in three different villages was reduced to ashes.

Some unidentified villagers threw a cigarette while passing through the fields as a result of which the fire engulfed the whole crops.

According to reports reaching here crop in 7 acres in Thatha Kalian, 6 acres in Rasulpur Tarar and 15 acres in Mattike were totally destroyed due to the negligence of the villagers.

Meanwhile, the deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed has stressed the need for public-private participation in the social welfare projects.

While inaugurating most modern water filtration plant near a local Madrissa Ashrafia Qurania on Vanike Road installed by a local social worker and businessman Rehan Yasir Saroya, she said that to serve the humanity is great worship and encouraged well-to-do people to follow suit.

The donor told the DC that the plant has the capacity of providing 500 liter water per hour and not only the students of the Madrissa but also hundreds of inhabitant of Vanike Road would be able to get potable water round-the-clock. The said social worker has already donated an ambulance to DHQ Hospital Hafizabad.

SHOOTOUT: An alleged dacoit-cum-murderer was killed in cross firing between three suspects and a police party near Muradian village last night.

According to police source, the police party intercepted three dacoits riding a bike near the Muradian picket but the accused fled away. However, the police party gave a hot chase but the outlaws started firing on the police party. In retaliation, the police also opened fire as a result of which one of the dacoits was killed on the spot while his two other accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness. The killed dacoit was later on identified as Ahsan Ullah, who has recently shot dead a police constable Umar Usman near Head Sagar few days ago. The police have also seized the official rifle (which he had snatched from Umer Usman) and an unlicensed pistol from near the dead body.

According to DPO, the deceased dacoit had been convicted in five criminal cases in the past.