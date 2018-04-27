Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR:- A woman was set ablaze allegedly by her husband over a domestic issue at Sodha Basti here the other day. Ashraf, deceased's father, told Shehr Farid police that his daughter Aneeta was married to Amir about two years ago. He said that the couple produced a child few months ago, adding that arguments arose between the two over domestic issues. "Her husband poured petrol on her and set her ablaze," Ashraf alleged, adding that she sustained critical injuries and was shifted to Chishtian Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where the staff referred her to Lahore where she died.–Staff Reporter

Shehr Farid police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.